ISDH reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, 417 additional cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 417 new positive coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 37,397.

ISDH also announced an additional 11 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,121. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

ISDH is reporting 182 total probable deaths. The agency said probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

Marion County reported their totals as 10,326 cases and 621 deaths – the most in the state.

The new numbers show 304,263 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 12.2% positive.

The department says intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady, with more than 37% of ICU beds and nearly 83% of ventilators available.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.

More information from the Indiana State Department of Health:

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing. Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.

To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.