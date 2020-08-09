ISDH reports 1,048 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 1,048 new positive coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 74,328.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH between Thursday and Saturday, and the new total reflects corrections to the previous day’s total.

ISDH also announced one additional confirmed death from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,835.

The agency is reporting 206 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

As of Sunday, nearly 37% of ICU beds and nearly 83% of ventilators are available across the state.

New ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day positivity rate of 7.5%, with a total rate of 8.8% positive.

According to the data, 12,766 new individuals have been tested statewide, with a total number of individuals tested at 841,125.

Marion County reported a total of 15,860 cases and 725 coronavirus deaths to date.

The state has not released data on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.