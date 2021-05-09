ISDH: Nearly 25K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated, 13K total coronavirus deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 25,961 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Sunday.
To date, 2,439,862 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,135,682 individuals are fully vaccinated.
ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
ISDH also reported 913 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 12 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Sunday.
The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 5.2%, with a cumulative rate of 8.8% positive.
Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 729,716 total positive cases and 13,003 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 415 probable COVID-19 deaths.
As of May 3, the ISDH County Metric map shows 47 in Blue, 37 in Yellow, 8 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.
The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.
The latest hospitalization numbers show 924 total COVID-19 patients: 698 confirmed and 226 under investigation.
ISDH says 38.3% of ICU beds and 80% of ventilators are available across the state.
Hoosiers aged 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
Mobile vaccination clinics will be held this week on the following schedule:
Monday (Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson):
- 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- INDYCAR parking lot
- 4551 W. 16th St., Indianapolis, IN 46222
Tuesday-Sunday (Pfizer and Moderna*):
- 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- INDYCAR parking lot
- 4551 W. 16th St., Indianapolis, IN 46222
- *Moderna doses are second doses for people previously vaccinated at IMS
Those interested in receiving a vaccine can obtain one without an appointment at participating clinics. To find vaccination sites, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.