ISDH announces 5,702 new coronavirus cases, 103 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 5,702 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 103 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 11.4%, with a cumulative rate of 7.1% positive.

The total number of Hoosier deaths currently stands at 5,169.

As of November 15, the ISDH County Metric map shows 1 county in Yellow, 70 in Orange and 21 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 3,279 total COVID-19 patients: 2,688 confirmed and 591 under investigation.

ISDH says 24.4% of ICU beds and 72.2% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.

The state department of health will offer free drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday this week. All drive-thru sites will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. The locations are:

Clay County:

Clay County Testing

911 Bonnie Geyne Miller Dr. Brazil, IN

Lake County

St. Timothy Church-Gary

1600 W. 25th Ave. Gary, IN

Ripley County:

Batesville Fire Department

115 E. Catherine St. Batesville, IN

Wabash County:

Friends Church

3563 S. IN-13 Wabash, IN

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.