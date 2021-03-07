ISDH: 748 more coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 748 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 11 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Sunday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 3.2%, with a cumulative rate of 9.7% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 667,262 total positive cases and 12,310 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 427 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of March 1, the ISDH County Metric map shows 51 Blue and 41 in Yellow. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 656 total COVID-19 patients: 403 confirmed and 253 under investigation.

ISDH says 34.8% of ICU beds and 80.9% of ventilators are available across the state.

Vaccination

As of Sunday, 1,127,721 first doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana, and 696,457 individuals are fully vaccinated, according to ISDH.

Additional vaccination clinics are planned March 12-13 at Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg and March 26-27 at the University of Notre Dame. A clinic also is being planned in Gary the weekend of March 20. ISDH says details will be announced when they are finalized.

Appointments for these clinics must be scheduled in advance, and individuals must show proof of residency and eligibility upon arrival. Hoosiers age 50 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov, or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

To find testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.