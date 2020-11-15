ISDH: 6,844 more coronavirus cases, 22 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 6,844 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 22 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Sunday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 11.3%, with a cumulative rate of 6.6% positive.

As of November 8, the ISDH County Metric map shows five counties in Yellow, 78 in Orange and nine in Red.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,628 total COVID-19 patients – 2,168 confirmed and 460 under investigation.

ISDH says 23.5% of ICU beds and 74.3% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.