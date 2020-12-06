ISDH: 6,678 more coronavirus cases, 34 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 6,678 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 34 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Sunday.

As of November 29, the ISDH County Metric map shows 1 county in Yellow, 75 in Orange and 16 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday. The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 13.6%, with a cumulative rate of 7.6% positive. The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals is 26.7% with a cumulative rate of 16.5% positive.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 3,189 total COVID-19 patients – 2,806 confirmed and 383 under investigation.

ISDH says 21.5% of ICU beds and 70.1% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.