ISDH: 555 more coronavirus cases, 20 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 555 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 20 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Monday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 3.8%, with a cumulative rate of 9.8% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 662,213 total positive cases and 12,162 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 433 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of February 22, the ISDH County Metric map shows 39 Blue, 50 in Yellow and 3 in Orange. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 763 total COVID-19 patients: 507 confirmed and 256 under investigation.

ISDH says 40.3% of ICU beds and 80% of ventilators are available across the state.

To find testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 60 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

As of Monday, 1,000,321 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 569,465 are fully vaccinated.