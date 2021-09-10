ISDH: 5,476 new COVID-19 cases, 22 additional deaths in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 5,476 more positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, with 20 additional COVID-19 deaths.
The newly-reported deaths happened between Aug. 25 and Sept. 9, ISDH said.
The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 11.6% with a rate of 20.1% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 98.4% of samples tested this month, according to state data.
The agency said 5,767 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,170,955 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,153,449 individuals are fully vaccinated.
ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The ISDH County Metric map shows 68 in Orange, three in Yellow and 21 in Red. Zero counties were in Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.
The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.
Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 899,844 total positive cases and 14,330 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 453 probable COVID-19 deaths.
The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,617 total COVID-19 patients: 2,285 confirmed and 332 under investigation.
ISDH says 18% of ICU beds and 66.5% of ventilators are available across the state.
Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.