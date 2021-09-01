ISDH: 4,822 new COVID-19 cases, 29 additional deaths in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 4,822 more positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, with 29 additional COVID-19 deaths.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 11.2% with a rate of 18.6% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 98.4% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

The newly reported deaths happened between Aug. 19 and Aug. 31, according to ISDH.

The agency said 6,742 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,129,039 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,107,722 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The ISDH County Metric map shows 75 in Orange, four in Yellow and 13 in Red. Zero counties were in Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

Courtesy: ISDH

August 25 map (left) and September 1 map (right)

Tracking the state’s map from Oct. 7, 2020, through September 1, 2021

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 863,299 total positive cases and 14,078 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 442 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,294 total COVID-19 patients: 2,037 confirmed and 257 under investigation.

Courtesy: ISDH

ISDH says 20.8% of ICU beds and 71.4% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.