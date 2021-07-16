ISDH: 4,582 more Hoosiers fully vaccinated, 1 additional COVID-19 death

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported that 4,582 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated.

To date, 2,857,784 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,888,389 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 561 more positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, with one additional COVID-19 death.

The latest ISDH dashboard data shows the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 4.5% with a rate of 4.3% positive for unique individuals.

The ISDH County Metric map shows 67 in Blue, 22 in Yellow, 3 in Orange and zero in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 760,163 total positive cases and 13,514 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 426 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 439 total COVID-19 patients: 286 confirmed and 153 under investigation.

ISDH says 32.1% of ICU beds and 79.3% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.