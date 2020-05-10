ISDH: 402 new coronavirus cases, 17 additional deaths

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 402 new positive coronavirus cases since Saturday at noon, bringing the state’s total to 24,126.

ISDH also announced an additional 17 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 1,379. Another 129 probable deaths were reported as well “based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.”

The health department said deaths are reported based on when data is received and could reflect a period of multiple days.

Marion County reported their totals as 7,336 cases and 416 deaths – the most in the state.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 93. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (16), Cass (14), Elkhart (50), Johnson (17), Lake (54) and St. Joseph (25). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

The new numbers show 140,029 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 17.2% positive.

The state has yet to provide information on recoveries.

ISDH says ventilator capacity remains steady, and nearly 42% of ICU beds and 82% of ventilators were available as of Saturday.

Indiana launched a large-scale testing effort at 20 sites around the state, and an additional 30 sites are scheduled to open this week. Residents can register for testing online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1116.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.IN.Gov.