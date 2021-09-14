ISDH: 3,580 new COVID-19 cases, 91 additional deaths in Indiana

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 3,580 more positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, with 91 additional COVID-19 deaths.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 11.8% with a rate of 21% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 98.4% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

The agency said 5,598 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,188,890 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,175,016 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The ISDH County Metric map shows 68 in Orange, three in Yellow and 21 in Red. Zero counties were in Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

Courtesy: ISDH

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 913,528 total positive cases and 14,482 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 458 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,687 total COVID-19 patients: 2,361 confirmed and 326 under investigation.

Courtesy: ISDH

ISDH says 18.2% of ICU beds and 63.9% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.