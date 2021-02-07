ISDH: 1,764 more coronavirus cases, 55 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 1,764 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 55 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Sunday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 6.8%, with a cumulative rate of 10.4% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 639,711 total positive cases and 11,401 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 406 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of February 1, the ISDH County Metric map shows 29 in Yellow, 59 in Orange and 4 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 1,287 total COVID-19 patients: 1,000 confirmed and 287 under investigation.

ISDH says 34.4% of ICU beds and 78.8% of ventilators are available across the state.

To find testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

As of Sunday, 694,945 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 216,389 are fully vaccinated.

Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.