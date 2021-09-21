ISDH: 2,673 new COVID-19 cases, 81 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,673 more positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, with 81 additional COVID-19 deaths.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 11.3% with a rate of 20.6% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 97% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

The agency said 6,838 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,221,894 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,221,558 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Map via ISDH



The ISDH County Metric map shows 69 in Orange, 1 in Yellow and 22 in Red. Zero counties were in Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 937,221 total positive cases and 14,765 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 474 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,477 total COVID-19 patients: 2,219 confirmed and 258 under investigation.

Courtesy: ISDH

ISDH says 20.8% of ICU beds and 65.6% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.