ISDH: 1,844 more coronavirus cases, 35 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 1,844 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 35 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Sunday.

The lower number of cases coincides with the lower number of people tested in recent days.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 11.5%, with a cumulative rate of 8.1% positive.

As of December 21, the ISDH County Metric map shows 68 in Orange and 24 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,811 total COVID-19 patients: 2,468 confirmed and 343 under investigation.

ISDH says 27.6% of ICU beds and 70.2% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.

