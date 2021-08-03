ISDH: 1,610 more COVID-19 cases, 13 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,610 more positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, with 13 additional COVID-19 deaths.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 7.8% with a rate of 15.5% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 87% of samples tested, according to state data.

The agency said 4,116 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 2,952,481 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,958,498 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The ISDH County Metric map shows 30 in Blue, 47 in Yellow, 15 in Orange and zero in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Map courtesy of ISDH

July 21 (left) and July 28 (right)

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 775,686 total positive cases and 13,596 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 429 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 985 total COVID-19 patients: 703 confirmed and 282 under investigation.

ISDH says 35.3% of ICU beds and 79% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.