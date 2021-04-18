ISDH: 14K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated, 7 additional coronavirus deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 14,563 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

To date, 2,160,842 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 1,567,159 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 1,041 more positive coronavirus cases and announced seven additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Sunday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 5.2%, with a cumulative rate of 9% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 708,067 total positive cases and 12,815 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 409 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of April 12, the ISDH County Metric map shows 42 in Blue, 49 in Yellow, 1 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

Last week’s map (left) and this week’s map (right)

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 829 total COVID-19 patients: 634 confirmed and 195 under investigation.

ISDH says 28.4% of ICU beds and 79.9% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

From the ISDH:

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is offering vaccinations without an appointment Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Individuals should enter through Gate 2 off 16th Street. Additional appointments are available later this month and can be scheduled at https://ourshot.in.gov. Second doses will be scheduled at the time of the first dose and will be offered at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Additional FEMA clinics are planned from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 20-24 at the following locations:

Elkhart County:

Tolson Center

1320 Benham Ave.

Elkhart, IN 46516

Kosciusko County:

Center Lake Pavilion

119 E. Canal St.

Warsaw, IN 46580

The Indiana Department of Health also will host mobile clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 20-22 at the following locations:

Whitley County:

First Church of God

1200 Depoy Dr.

Columbia City, IN 46725

Cass County:

Logansport Welcome Center

418 4th St.

Logansport, IN 46947

Lawrence County:

Bedford First Assembly of God

2601 27th St.

Bedford, IN 47421

To find other vaccination sites, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.