ISDH: 1,233 more coronavirus cases, 24 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 1,233 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 24 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Sunday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 5.7%, with a cumulative rate of 10.2% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 648,875 total positive cases and 11,746 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 427 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of February 8, the ISDH County Metric map shows 1 Blue, 40 in Yellow, 50 in Orange and 1 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 1,031 total COVID-19 patients: 791confirmed and 240 under investigation.

ISDH says 38% of ICU beds and 79.2% of ventilators are available across the state.

As of Sunday, 810,046 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 332,805 are fully vaccinated. To find testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.