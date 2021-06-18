ISDH: 10K+ more Hoosiers fully vaccinated, 2 additional deaths

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 10,646 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Friday.

To date, 2,750,695 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,725,903 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 218 more positive coronavirus cases and announced two additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 2.6% with a rate of 6.3% positive for unique individuals.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 750,702 total positive cases and 13,346 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 420 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of June 16, the ISDH County Metric map shows 85 in Blue, 7 in Yellow, 0 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

Map from June 9 (left) and June 16 (right)

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 457 total COVID-19 patients: 274 confirmed and 183 under investigation.

ISDH says 32.3% of ICU beds and 78.2% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.