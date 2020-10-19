IPS students back in classroom Monday in latest phase of district’s return to in-person learning

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Public Schools students return to class Monday as part of the district’s phased return to in-person learning.

Starting Monday (Oct. 19), students in fourth through 12th grades will return to the classroom. Students in seventh through 12th grade will be back on a hybrid schedule, meaning they’ll be in class two days a week and learn virtually for the rest of the week.

A full-time remote learning option is available for students who choose to do so. Students in pre-K through third grade resumed in-person learning on Oct. 5.

Many of the students returning this week haven’t been in the classroom since March, when IPS turned to virtual learning at the start of the pandemic.

Masks are required for students while teachers will have to wear masks or face shields. IPS has installed touchless water fountains and rearranged classrooms to adhere to social distancing guidelines. School buildings will also undergo enhanced cleaning before, during and after class.

School officials are asking parents to keep an eye on their children and keep them home if they’re sick or showing any COVID-19 symptoms.

“We can’t stress enough the importance of screening your student for potential COVID-19 symptoms every morning before sending them to school,” said IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson.

IPS’ reopening comes as Indiana sees a surge in COVID-19 cases. Marion County’s average positivity rate for the last week was 5.11%. If the positivity rate increases, IPS will make changes to the its plan.

You can learn more about IPS’ reopening plan here.