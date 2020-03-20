IPS, Gleaners distribute meal packages to IPS families during COVID-19 shutdown

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Indianapolis Public Schools is working with Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, Inc. to make sure families get healthy meals during the COVID-19 health crisis.
Workers at Gleaners have been putting together meal packages, which will be distributed through IPS buses at 25 locations throughout the city. The packages are 17-pounds of food, which include a variety of non-perishable meal-making items to supplement their daily nutrition.
“Gleaners is committed to feeding the hungry. During emergency situations as we are experiencing now, we understand our role as a critical safety net for the most vulnerable. No child should go hungry. We’re happy to partner with IPS on this effort and have been gratified to see our two organizations come together quickly to develop a plan to meet this urgent and growing need.”John Elliott, president/CEO, Gleaners Food Bank
The IPS Food Service team continues to distribute pre-packaged meals through the district's Spring Break from 14 IPS schools and two apartment complexes. The district is working on extending meal distribution plans due to the recent state=mandated school closure through May 1.
“These are unprecedented times and measures for IPS, and for other school districts throughout the state and nation. More than 60 percent of our students qualify for free and reduced meals. Our partnership with Gleaners is crucial as we all work to keep students and their families safe and pantries stocked with nutritious food options.”IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson
The Gleaners/IPS distribution will take place from 4-6 p.m. Monday and Friday at the following locations:
Friday Locations
- Anna Brochhausen School 88
- Arlington Middle School
- Francis Bellamy School 102
- Clarence Farrington School 61
- Daniel Webster School 46
- Ellenberger Park
- George W. Julian School 57
- John Marshall Middle School
- Jonathan Jennings School 109
- Henry W. Longfellow School 28
- Stephen Foster School 67
- Tindley Summit Academy (Formerly T.C. Steele School 98)
Monday Locations
- Center for Inquiry School 2
- Center for Inquiry School 84
- Cold Spring School
- Crispus Attucks High School
- Butler University Lab School 55
- Ernie Pyle School 90
- Francis W. Parker School 56
- James A. Garfield School 31
- Rousseau McClellan School 91
- Shortridge High School
- Susan Roll Leach School 68
- Edison School of the Arts 47