IndyGo announces changes due to coronavirus, including suspended fare, altered service schedules

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- IndyGo announced Thursday the implementation of new safety measures and changes to its service schedules to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

IndyGo says the measures are intended to increase the safety of transit riders and employees by reducing the need for non-essential interactions and lessening service frequency to reflect declining ridership.



Effective Sunday, IndyGo says the following adjustments will be implemented until further notice:

IndyGo riders will be required to board through the vehicle’s rear entrance. Accommodations for riders in need of the wheelchair-accessible ramp will continue to be made at the front door.

All transit fares will be suspended, eliminating the need for interaction at the farebox.

The Retail Desk at the Carson Transit Center will be closed while fare collection is suspended.

IndyGo will operate on a Saturday schedule six days of the week (Monday – Saturday).

Sunday service will remain as scheduled.

Open Door will limit capacity to one rider per row of the vehicle.

IndyGo says they urge the community to use public transit for essential trips only in accordance with Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order.

"Riders that have essential travel needs and are not experiencing symptoms can use the MyStop app and online schedules to plan their trip and should practice social distancing by maintaining as much space between themselves and other riders as possible," IndyGo said in a press release.