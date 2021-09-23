Indy Vax Pass site launched to encourage live music, event attendees to use digital passes to show COVID vaccine status

Fans watch as Bruce Springsteen performs with the E Street Band during his “Wrecking Ball” concert tour premiere Sunday, March 18, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

INDIANAPOLIS — A new website is making it easier to attend live events where a COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID test is required.

Indy Vax Pass was created in partnership with Bindle, a mobile app vaccine passport platform, and the Arts Council and the Indiana Independent Venue Alliance.

While the Bindle app has been available for a few months, the Indy Vax Pass is an effort to have the app reach a wider audience.

How it works

You first need to download the Bindle app on your smart phone. It’s available in the Apple store for iPhone users and the Galaxy store and Google Play for android users. The app is free to set up. You’ll need a profile picture, date of birth, and email address.

You then need to upload images of your COVID-19 vaccination card or test results.

When it’s time go to a concert or other live event, search for the venue where it’s being held and create a digital pass.

According to Indy Vax Pass, the Bindle app keeps your personal health information private. It is not shared with venues or government entities.

The only information the digital entry pass displays is your photo and a QR code.

The Hi-Fi, Hi-Fi Annex, Square Cat Vinyl are some of the venues that require proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test results for entry to its events.