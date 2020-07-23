Indy 1 of 11 cities White House privately warned must take ‘aggressive’ action vs COVID-19, Center for Public Integrity reports

INDIANAPOLIS — The Center for Public Integrity is reporting that Indianapolis is one of 11 cities the White House warned must take “aggressive” action in combating the coronavirus during a private phone call Wednesday.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, spoke with state and local leaders Wednesday to discuss the outbreaks, according to the Center for Public Integrity.

The other 10 cities listed were Baltimore, Cleveland, Columbus, Las Vegas, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, Pittsburgh and St. Louis, the Center for Public Integrity reported.

Positive COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions are on the rise in Indiana. On Wednesday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the state will begin mandating face coverings starting Monday, July 27.

Holcomb pointed to several factors in making this determination, including an increase in the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate. He also noted some counties who previously had a very low amount of cases have seen increases.

