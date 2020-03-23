Indiana’s Holcomb to speak on COVID-19, make announcements

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is expected to discuss the exponentially growing number of cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, as well as the announcement of new restrictions to help slow the spread of the pandemic.

Holcomb will give a live address Monday, beginning at 12 p.m.

On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 58 new cases of the coronavirus with the total climbing to 259 cases across Indiana.

COVID-19 has been confirmed in 40 Indiana counties. Marion County has 110 confirmed cases, which is the most in the state.

Seven Hoosiers have died from the virus so far, with deaths reported in Allen, Delaware, Johnson, Scott, and Marion (3) Counties.

The new numbers show 1,960 people have been tested statewide.

The governor could potentially discuss neighboring states’ recent decisions to restrict movement of citizens.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s “stay-at-home” order began Saturday afternoon and will run until April. Pritzker’s order means residents can still go to the grocery stores, put gas in their cars, take walks outside and make pharmacy runs.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Ohio Department of Health’s stay-at-home order for all of Ohio on Sunday.

The Indiana State Department of Health announced Sunday three more Hoosiers died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of Indiana deaths related to the coronavirus to seven.