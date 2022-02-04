Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continue slide; state gives update on vaccine clinics

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 2,441 people hospitalized with COVID-19 along with 38 additional deaths and 4,478 new positive cases in its latest update.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 25.3% with a rate of 39.8% positive for unique individuals.

The omicron variant is dominant in Indiana, according to state data, accounting for 85.5% of samples tested. Delta, which had previously been the dominant strain in the state, was found in 7.1% of samples tested.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The agency said 761 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,738,778 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,650,958 individuals are fully vaccinated. The state has administered more than 1.6 million booster doses.

This week’s inclement weather led the Indiana Department of Health to close its state-run testing and vaccination clinics, including the one near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The department said the IMS site would reopen Saturday on a limited schedule of 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone who had an appointment before 12 p.m. will be contacted for rescheduling.

State-run clinics will be open in LaPorte, Porter, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Huntington, Shelby, Madison, Howard, Vermillion, Jackson, Ripley, Clark and Daviess counties, IDOH said.

Clinics scheduled for Cass, DeKalb, Fountain/Warren, Knox, Morgan, Vigo and Brown counties will be closed Saturday.

For the third week in a row, the County Metric map shows all 92 Indiana counties in Red, with zero in the Orange, Yellow or Blue categories.

The map is updated each Wednesday. The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,646,937 total positive cases and 20,894 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. There are also 818 probable COVID-19 deaths in which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death but no positive test was documented.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,441 total COVID-19 patients: 2,210 confirmed and 231 under investigation. IDOH reported a record 3,519 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Jan. 13. Before the omicron surge, the previous highwater mark was 3,460 patients in late November 2020.

The department said 13.3% of ICU beds and 72.8% of ventilators are available across the state.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.