Indiana’s congressional delegation answers your coronavirus questions during ‘IN Focus: A Coronavirus Town Hall’ on April 30

Dan Spehler, Fanchon Stinger and Beairshelle Edmé will host a town hall with Indiana lawmakers to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on Indiana and the country.

It airs at on Thursday, April 30, at 7 p.m. on FOX59.

IN Focus: A Coronavirus Town Hall will feature members of Indiana’s congressional delegation:

Sen. Mike Braun

Sen. Todd Young

Rep. Andre Carson

Rep. Susan Brooks

Rep. Trey Hollingsworth

Rep. Jim Baird

Rep. Jim Banks

They’ll discuss several topics, including helping health care industries and workers, testing availability and access, reopening the economy, the federal response to the crisis, nursing homes, loans for small businesses and the Paycheck Protection Program–everything related to the coronavirus pandemic that’s crippled the nation.

