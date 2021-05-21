Indiana’s archdioceses lifting Mass dispensation starting June 11

Catholic priest on altar praying with hands joined during mass service in church

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana’s Catholics will soon return to weekly Mass as area churches lift the pandemic-related dispensation that went into effect last year.

The Archdiocese of Indianapolis announced that the dispensation would be lifted on June 11. Area Catholics had been exempt from attending weekly Masses and Holy Day observations since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began taking hold in Indiana and the U.S.

The change also affects Dioceses Gary, Evansville, Fort Wayne-South Bend, and Lafayette.

The move is in response to declining COVID-19 case rates and loosening restrictions around the state. Marion County, for example, is expected to allow religious services to have full capacity by June 7.

The Archdiocese made some specific exceptions for parishioners:

Those who are seriously ill, exhibit flu-like symptoms and/or may have a contagious disease (including quarantine due to exposure).

Those who are unable to attend Mass through no fault of their own (e.g. transportation issue).

Those who are homebound and/or incapacitated due to age, infirmity and/or medical restrictions.

Those who have compromised health conditions and/or at high risk of contracting the virus.

Those who are caretakers of person who are sick or of persons at high-risk of serious illness if they contract COVID virus.

From the Archdiocese:

If you have any questions about any specific needs, concerns or protocols, you are advised to contact your parish directly. Your pastor, who has the authority to dispense in individual cases, may be helpful in addressing individual fears and concerns.