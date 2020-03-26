Indianapolis TSA screening officer tests positive for coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A Transportation Security Administration screening officer who works at the Indianapolis International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19, the administration announced.

TSA says the employee last worked on March 17 at “B Checkpoint” from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.

“Employees or travelers who believe they may have been in contact with a person who tests positive for COVID-19 should consult with their healthcare provider,” said TSA in a statement on their website.

Click here to view a map and log of TSA’s confirmed COVID-19 cases.

