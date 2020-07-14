Indianapolis Public Schools answers parents’ COVID-19 questions ahead of return to class

INDIANAPOLIS — Parents and caregivers connected to Indianapolis Public Schools have until July 17 at 11:59 p.m. to decide whether their students will choose full-time remote learning instead of in-person classes.

Monday night, the district held a virtual town hall to answer some questions.

Superintendent Aleesia Johnson reminded families they must make a decision for the first part of the school year, and they cannot go back and forth.

“We are asking families to commit for the quarter in the K-8 space, the semester at the high school space,” Johnson said.

The district is still considering its plans for giving students and teachers “mask breaks.”

“People might want to consider at least two mask breaks during each four hour period,” said Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine.

Students will need to stay between three and six feet apart and wear masks while in the buildings. The district is also installing touchless water fountains, and kindergarten through eighth graders will likely eat lunch in their classrooms.

“To the extent possible we are keeping children with the same group of students during the course of the day,” Johnson said.

Johnson reminds all parents and caregivers that this is a fluid and evolving situation, and every parent or caregiver plays a role in this school years’ success and safety.

“You are doing a screen to check for symptoms that your child may have related COVID every single day,” Johnson said about the guardians’ role. “In the event that they have any of these symptoms, that you are keeping your child at home.”

IPS has answers to many questions on its website. You can find that information at myips.org.