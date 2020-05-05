Indianapolis City-County councillor announces she has COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS- Indianapolis City-County Councillor Kristin Jones released a statement on Twitter Tuesday announcing that she has been battling COVID-19 for nearly two weeks.

“Today, May 5, is my 13th day of fever, cough, chest pains, and utter fatigue, among other symptoms,” the Councillor said, adding that she was treated at a local emergency room earlier Tuesday and released with “an additional diagnosis of double pneumonia.”

Jones wrote that she and her husband have been self-isolating at their home since March 20, and the two have taken every precaution to avoid the novel coronavirus, including “quarantining packages and nonperishables” brought into their home and washing perishable items “as if they were dishes in the sink.”

Due to their extreme caution, Jones calls the diagnosis “a complete shock.”

“If I can get coronavirus, you can, too,” wrote the councillor.

Please read and share this Tweet: I have COVID-19 – https://t.co/xbnNK8pTUG — Kristin Jones (@Kristin4Indy) May 5, 2020