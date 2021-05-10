Indianapolis City-County Council votes to keep current health orders in place

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis City-County Council voted Monday evening to keep the current public health orders made by county health director Dr. Virginia Caine in place.

The vote was in response to state lawmakers’ override of the governor’s veto of a bill giving local elected officials power over county or city public health orders issued during emergencies.

Dr. Caine released the following statement in response to Monday’s vote to ratify Marion County Public Health Orders:

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Marion County Public Health Department has worked closely with local, state, and federal officials, as well as partners in health, education, and the many sectors of our economy, embracing best practices and smart public health policies while preserving and protecting our local economy to the greatest extent possible.

“The ability to make quick decisions at a local level is critical to protecting Hoosiers during a public health crisis. I am grateful to Mayor Joe Hogsett, President Vop Osili, and the Indianapolis City-County Council for taking swift action tonight to ratify the latest public health orders, keeping our residents safe and our city headed back on track.”