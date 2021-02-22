Indianapolis City-County Council calls for school staff to receive COVID-19 vaccine priority

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis City-County Council is calling for teachers and school staff to be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccine.

Right now, Indiana is doing an age based approach to distribution. At the council meeting Monday night, counselors adopted two proposals urging policymakers to provide teachers and bus drivers the vaccine as soon as vaccine supply permits.

“Teachers and school staff have faced enormous personal risks to get in-person education going again,” said Councillor Crista Carlino, “and more than 12,000 Indiana educators and school personnel have tested positive for COVID-19. Getting back to in-person instruction full-time is critically important to our economy and to our local families, which means we need to do everything we can to protect our teachers and staff.”