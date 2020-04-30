Indiana Women’s Prison correctional officer dies of COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A correctional officer for the Indiana Women’s Prison has passed away as a result of COVID-19.

Francine Earls, 56, of Indianapolis, passed away on Saturday at a local hospital, officials say.

Gov Holcomb has directed flags in Marion County to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday in Earls’ memory.

Earls started her career at the Indiana Women’s Prison on July 23, 2018.

“She rapidly became a strong leader and was recognized for being a dependable team member. Though Officer Earls was assigned to J-bracket, she was often called upon by other shifts to assist when needed and she always answered the call. Officer Earls took her duties seriously and was respected by other staff members as well as the offenders she oversaw daily.,” the Indiana Department of Correction said in a statement.

Earls also served as an officer responsible for taking inmates to hospital visits and medical appoitments.

“Officer Earls was a valuable team member at the women’s prison; her work ethic and integrity was unparalleled. She will be greatly missed by all,” said Laurie Johnson, warden of the Indiana Women’s Prison.

Earls’ passing marks the second COVID-19-related death of a staff member announced by the Indiana Department of Corrections. Correctional Officer Gary Weinke, 67, succumbed to complications of COVID-19 on the same day as Earls, according to the IDOC.