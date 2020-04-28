Indiana voters can request absentee ballots for this year’s primary on state’s voting website

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – For the first time, voters can request an absentee ballot directly from the state’s voting website.

The change is in response to the coronavirus pandemic and is intended to make it easier for Hoosier voters to cast their votes in the delayed primary election. Previously, voters could only request an absentee ballot by mail, email or fax.

For this year’s primary, Hoosiers can request an absentee ballot without providing a reason.

Secretary of State Connie Lawson said the state faces an “unusual situation” regarding this year’s primary, necessitating the change.

Any registered voter can request an absentee ballot for the June 2 primary. The application must be completed and received by the county election board or the Indiana Election Division by May 21, 2020.

Once the application has been received, the voter will be mailed a ballot for the primary. Those ballots must be returned by 12 p.m. on Election Day, June 2, 2020.