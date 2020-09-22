IU fraternity closes doors through summer of 2021 after ‘serious violation’ of health regulations

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A fraternity at Indiana University has agreed to close its doors until the fall of 2021 after members of the fraternity violated health regulations.

Alpha Epsilon Pi was ordered to suspend all activities effective September 17. The fraternity was under quarantine for COVID-19 at the time.

The Monroe County Health Department says on the morning of September 17, they were informed of a situation that appeared to be a serious violation of the health board regulations by a Greek organization.

“Upon immediate investigation, and in consultation with local law enforcement, representatives of Indiana University, and Alpha Epsilon Pi, it was determined by the Department that, on September 16, 2020, individual members of Alpha Epsilon Pi intentionally instituted, permitted, or maintained conditions which may transmit the spread of COVID-19, in violation of Indiana Code 16-20-1-25,” said the Monroe County Health Department in a release. “Even more concerning, it was discovered that those individual members may have, initially, provided false information to law enforcement about their actions. Upon further investigation, a pattern of behavior was uncovered, which created conditions that had put the health of residents of Monroe County at risk of becoming infected with COVID-19. Those residents include Indiana University students, faculty, and administrators, as well as the general public.”

The health department says it made clear to those involved that it would seek an injunction to prevent similar behavior going forward and to seek fines for the behavior, unless immediate action was taken to ensure that individual members of Alpha Epsilon Pi could no longer threaten the health of Monroe County residents.

Indiana University and Alpha Epsilon Pi leadership reached an agreement to close the Alpha Epsilon Pi doors for the remainder of the academic year and through the summer of 2021.

“Alpha Epsilon Pi International has been working closely with the Indiana University administration, the county, and our chapter leadership,” said a spokesperson for Alpha Epsilon Pi. “This is a difficult and unfortunate situation for all parties. We are committed to doing everything possible so that Alpha Epsilon Pi can continue to achieve our mission – developing the future leadership of the Jewish community – in Bloomington.”