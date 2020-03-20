Indiana University delays graduation ceremonies amid COVID-19 pandemic

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University postponed its spring commencement ceremonies on all campuses in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ball State, Purdue and Indiana State have also made similar decisions.

“Current guidance from the CDC, restrictions on large gatherings, and our own focus on health and safety make it impossible to hold these cherished traditional events as scheduled,” IU President Michael A. McRobbie said. “I am taking this action now so you can adjust any commencement travel plans given the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The university said students will have a commencement ceremony when the public health crisis abates. All degrees will be awarded as earned.

“We are especially saddened to have to postpone this year’s ceremonies, as these students will be the bicentennial graduating class and the first in IU’s third century,” McRobbie said.

The university set up a website where students can ask questions and learn more.