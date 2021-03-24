Indiana statewide mask mandate to turn to advisory, local officials decide restrictions

The statewide mask mandate comes to an end in just two weeks on April 6, the day after the NCAA Tournament ends.

Governor Eric Holcomb announced Tuesday during his statewide address that the mandate turns into an advisory and it will be up to local leaders and business owners to decide whether or not to require masks. Venue capacity, restaurant seating, and social gathering restrictions will also be in their hands.

Customers in restaurants, bars and nightclubs will no longer be required by the state to be seated. Those locations will also have the power to set their own rules. Six feet of spacing between tables and other seating is still recommended.

“They retain the authority to make decisions about COVID restrictions for their operations and should be afforded their respect,” said Governor Holcomb during his address Tuesday.

“When I visit my favorite restaurants or conduct a public event, I will continue to appropriately wear a mask, it’s the right thing to do.”

Businesses will have guidance in making these decisions. The governor says the state health department will still give county metrics each week, saying those are “key to knowing whether virus levels are increasing or decreasing locally.”

“The metrics will be guidelines for local consideration regarding size limits for each social gathering,” said Holcomb.

The governor says he decided to extend the mandate until the end of the tournament because of all the out-of-state visitors we have right now. It also gives Hoosiers with pre-existing health conditions more time to get vaccinated.

While the governor says the light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter, not everyone agrees with these changes.

“This is very serious, and I’m afraid everybody’s going to get a little too relaxed. I think people are starting to get a little too relaxed,” said Indiana resident Marc Gunyon.

“I think it’s too soon. I think we’re starting to see signs of progress and I’m actually becoming optimistic that sometime this year we can get to a point where masks aren’t necessary, but I don’t think right now is the time. I think the governor is acting prematurely,” Gunyon continued.

Face coverings will remain mandatory in all state buildings and facilities and in all vaccination and COVID testing sites until further notice.

When it comes to K-12 schools, they will still need to wear masks for the rest of the school year. And the governor says they will return to full in-person this fall.