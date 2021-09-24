Indiana State University to require vaccination or testing for students, staff by start of 2022

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State University will require that all students and staff show proof of vaccination by Jan. 1 or be tested each week for COVID-19, the school’s president said Thursday.

The announcement by Deborah Curtis is a shift in policy. The university has been encouraging vaccinations this fall but has not made them mandatory. Masks are required indoors.

Some students whose school work takes them off campus must be regularly tested or get the vaccine, starting Oct. 1.

“As the pandemic has evolved locally, statewide and across the country, we have remained committed to making decisions based upon guidance” from federal, state and local health officials, Curtis said.

More details about the vaccination plan will be released before the end of fall term, she said.

Indiana State has 9,400 students.