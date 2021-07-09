Indiana state health officials to discuss COVID-19 in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in weeks, officials from the Indiana State Department of Health will hold a COVID-19 briefing.

ISDH Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box and Chief Medical Officer Lindsay Weaver are expected to speak. The briefing is scheduled for 11 a.m. and we’ll stream it live.

Box and Weaver are expected to discuss recent trends in Indiana regarding the pandemic, the ongoing vaccination campaign and the impact of coronavirus variants in the state.

According to figures from the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana is starting to see a slight uptick in cases. Other metrics like positivity rate have also shown slow increases in recent updates.