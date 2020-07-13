Indiana sees increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, ICU admissions

INDIANAPOLIS — Positive COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions are on the rise in Indiana, yet the virus death rate has decreased in the state.

There are more Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19 right now than at any point in about a month. The state is reporting 764 hospitalizations. Many in the healthcare field aren’t surprised by the increase.

“This is a once in a century global pandemic. We’ll have to do many dances of coming on and off social distancing,” said Kristen Kelley, the director of Infection Prevention at IU Health. “So, by being informed we can make good decisions to safely get through this.”

One way to stay informed every day is the state’s website. It reveals daily data on COVID-19.

The Regenstrief Institute dashboard also has similar useful information.

The first page gives a breakdown of hospitalizations and testing, and the second shows color coated trends in Indiana.

“Red regions indicate increase in counts, green regions indicate decrease in counts, and then the yellow regions indicate no real change,” said Shaun Grannis, vice president of Data and Analytics at the Regenstrief Institute.

Positive tests are up. The state’s site said it has a 9.1% positive rate as of Monday. The state was seeing about 4 to 5%.

“This can suggest that there is an increased prevalence or an increased number of individuals with coronavirus in the community,” said Grannis.

The number of coronavirus deaths have decreased in Indiana. The state reported two over the weekend, but infectious disease experts say while that is good, it shouldn’t be taken as a sign people can slow precautions.

“So far, we’ve already seen around 2,500 deaths in just under 18 weeks of COVID-19,” said Kelley. “That is almost 20 times as many deaths as we saw during the flu season.”

She said it doesn’t mean the spread is stopping, they suspect it reflects the demographic infected.

“We’ve seen this in our own hospital as well that our admissions are turning more towards the younger population that may have reduced mortality,” said Kelley.

“We are still learning about the coronavirus,” added Grannis. “We learn more each day as it goes by, so we have to make decisions with incomplete information. Even in that state, the more information we have, though it may be incomplete, the better our decisions will be.”