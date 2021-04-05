Indiana seeing surge in cases and positivity rate following COVID spike in Michigan

There have been multiple reports of the lamination process making the ink on the vaccination card illegible. (File/Getty)

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana continues to see a surge in daily reported cases and the 7-day positivity rate.

While more than one third of the state has received a vaccination, we’re seeing an uptick here at home.

Experts say this is the result of a surge of cases in Michigan.

Health officials say they anticipate a continued trend upwards following easter gatherings and spring break.

“The best advice is postponing those vacation plans just a little bit longer, maybe wait until Memorial Day weekend or June,” said Dr. Brian Dixon, Director of Public Health Informatics. “Things are going to be safer than at that point, we believe, if we can weather the spring surge we’re seeing now.”

Shandy Dearth, an epidemiologist at Fairbanks School of Public Health, says we’re not out of the woods just yet.

“We need a few more months to reach the herd immunity that we’ve talked about,” Dearth said.

While the state mask mandate ends Tuesday, she’s asking Hoosiers to keep taking precautions.

“I would still encourage everyone to wear a mask,” Dearth said. “Just because it’s not required doesn’t mean it’s not a smart thing to do.”

Health officials say to continue wearing a mask and socially distancing, even after getting vaccinated.