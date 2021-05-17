Indiana reports 6K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated, 6 additional COVID-19 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 6,704 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Monday.

To date, 2,511,882 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,305,943 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 559 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 6 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Monday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 4.9%, with a cumulative rate of 8.7% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 735,999 total positive cases and 13,069 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 417 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of May 10, the ISDH County Metric map shows 40 in Blue, 45 in Yellow, 6 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 817 total COVID-19 patients: 614 confirmed and 203 under investigation.

ISDH says 34.7% of ICU beds and 79.4% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Mobile vaccination clinics will be held this week on the following schedule:

Monday (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.):

Marion County

INDYCAR parking lot

4551 W. 16th St., Indianapolis, IN 46222

Tuesday-Wednesday (all times 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Grant County

Ivy Tech Community College

261 S. Commerce Dr., Marion, IN 46953

Tuesday-Thursday (all times 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Lawrence County

Bedford First Assembly of God

2601 27th St., Bedford, IN 47421

Whitley County

First Church of God

1200 Depoy Dr., Columbia City, IN 46725

Cass County

Logansport Welcome Center

418 4th St., Logansport, IN 46947

Thursday-Saturday (all times 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Elkhart County

Goshen High School

401 Lincolnway East, Goshen, IN 46526

Howard County

Second Missionary Baptist Church

819 N. Apperson Way Kokomo, IN 46901

Hoosiers can obtain a vaccine without an appointment at participating clinics. To find vaccination sites, visit Ourshot.In.Gov. Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments.