Indiana reports 6,458 new coronavirus cases, 79 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 6,458 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 79 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Thursday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 12.4%, with a cumulative rate of 7.9% positive.

As of December 13, the ISDH County Metric map shows 66 in Orange and 26 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 3,147 total COVID-19 patients: 2,747 confirmed and 400 under investigation.

ISDH says 20.2% of ICU beds and 69.9% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.

Click here to find local COVID-19 testing locations.