INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 532 new COVID-19 cases along with 37 deaths in its latest update.
The state also said COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped under 800.
The agency’s dashboard puts the 7-day all-test positivity rate at 6%. The state is no longer displaying data for unique individual positivity rate and total tested individuals.
Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
The omicron variant was found in 99.4% of samples tested statewide, with delta found in 0.6% of samples.
The agency said 1,107 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,756,036 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,684,599 individuals are fully vaccinated. The state has administered more than 1.7 million booster doses.
The County Metric map shows 4 Indiana counties in Red, with 42 in Orange, 43 in Yellow and 3 in the Blue category.
The map is updated each Wednesday. The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.
The latest hospitalization numbers show 792 total COVID-19 patients: 631 confirmed and 161 under investigation. IDOH reported a record 3,519 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Jan. 13. Before the omicron surge, the previous highwater mark was 3,460 patients in late November 2020.
The department said 25% of ICU beds and 81.7% of ventilators are available across the state.
Indiana has reported 1,682,222 total positive cases and 21,990 deaths since the start of the pandemic. There are also 890 probable COVID-19 deaths in which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death but no positive test was documented.
To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.