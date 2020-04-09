Indiana reports 42 more COVID-19 deaths, total of 6,351 cases statewide

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 42 new COVID-19 deaths since Wednesday, bring the state’s total to 245.

There are 408 new cases of the coronavirus in Indiana since Wednesday’s update. The state’s total now stands at 6,351.

Marion County reported 2,415 cases, up 125 cases. It has the most COVID-19 cases in the state. COVID-19 has been confirmed in 89 of Indiana’s 92 counties, according to the health department.

The new numbers show 32,133 people have been tested statewide.

The ISDH is tracking cases daily on its website.