Indiana reports 4 additional COVID-19 deaths, 10K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 10,638 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Monday.

To date, 2,760,925 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,745,079 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 150 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 4 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 2.4% with a rate of 5.8% positive for unique individuals.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 751,526 total positive cases and 13,379 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 420 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of June 14, the ISDH County Metric map shows 85 in Blue, 7 in Yellow, 0 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 445 total COVID-19 patients: 245 confirmed and 200 under investigation.

ISDH says 36.8% of ICU beds and 79% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

