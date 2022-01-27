Indiana reports 3,013 hospitalizations, 104 additional COVID-19 deaths and 12,230 new cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 3,013 people hospitalized with COVID-19 along with 104 additional deaths and 12,230 new cases in its latest update.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 30.7% with a rate of 45.8% positive for unique individuals.

The omicron variant is dominant in Indiana, according to state data, accounting for 87.8% of samples tested. Delta, which had previously been the dominant strain in the state, was found in 12% of samples tested.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The agency said 3,237 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,727,729 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,634,497 individuals are fully vaccinated. The state has administered more than 1.6 million booster doses.

The county metric map for January 26, 2022

Tracking the state’s county transmission map from Oct. 7, 2021, through Jan. 26, 2022

For the second week in a row, the County Metric map shows all 92 Indiana counties in Red, with zero in the Orange, Yellow or Blue categories.

The map is updated each Wednesday. The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,587,005 total positive cases and 20,400 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. There are also 765 probable COVID-19 deaths in which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death but no positive test was documented.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 3,013 total COVID-19 patients: 2,684 confirmed and 329 under investigation. IDOH reported a record 3,519 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Jan. 13. Before the omicron surge, the previous highwater mark was 3,460 patients in late November 2020.

The department said 11.9% of ICU beds and 67.3% of ventilators are available across the state.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.