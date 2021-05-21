Indiana reports 22 additional COVID-19 deaths, 21K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 21,835 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Friday.

To date, 2,572,225 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,393,680 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 801 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 22 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Friday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 4.9%, with a cumulative rate of 8.7% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 738,961 total positive cases and 13,130 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 417 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of May 17, the ISDH County Metric map shows 48 in Blue, 41 in Yellow, 3 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 788 total COVID-19 patients: 564 confirmed and 224 under investigation.

ISDH says 29.4% of ICU beds and 77.6% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Mobile vaccination clinics will be held this week:

Whitley County

First Church of God

1200 Depoy Dr., Columbia City, IN 46725

Cass County

Logansport Welcome Center

418 4th St., Logansport, IN 46947

Thursday-Saturday (all times 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Elkhart County

Goshen High School

401 Lincolnway East, Goshen, IN 46526

Howard County

Second Missionary Baptist Church

819 N. Apperson Way Kokomo, IN 46901

Hoosiers can obtain a vaccine without an appointment at participating clinics. To find vaccination sites, visit Ourshot.In.Gov. Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments.